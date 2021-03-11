New net zero standard favours SBTi guidance on offsetting

Published 23:00 on March 11, 2021 / Last updated at 23:00 on March 11, 2021

The Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) this week released the implementation guide for its net zero framework, building on the roadmap from the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) by intentionally downplaying the role of offsets to encourage absolute reductions over the long term.