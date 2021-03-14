PREVIEW: NZ ETS participants brace for higher prices as auctions begin
Published 21:00 on March 14, 2021 / Last updated at 21:56 on March 12, 2021 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
Participants in New Zealand’s carbon market are expecting prices to trend higher this year, with this week’s start of allowance auctions heralding a new phase for the 13-year-old ETS.
Participants in New Zealand’s carbon market are expecting prices to trend higher this year, with this week’s start of allowance auctions heralding a new phase for the 13-year-old ETS.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.