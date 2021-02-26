ANALYSIS: Prospects limited for EU carbon market speculation curbs after missed opportunities
Published 16:12 on February 26, 2021 / Last updated at 16:29 on February 26, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The prospects for allowance holding limits in the EU carbon market seem limited as officials have already passed up several chances to curb investor power, even after lawmakers flagged warnings.
