Major EU cement firms see output near pre-COVID levels, expect gains in 2021
Published 13:34 on February 26, 2021 / Last updated at 13:34 on February 26, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Two of the EU’s largest cement producers have flagged signs of recovery and output reaching pre-COVID levels in Q4 2020, the ETS-covered firms said in results this week, while expecting a 2021 demand increase from government stimulus packages.
Two of the EU’s largest cement producers have flagged signs of recovery and output reaching pre-COVID levels in Q4 2020, the ETS-covered firms said in results this week, while expecting a 2021 demand increase from government stimulus packages.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.