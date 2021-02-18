NA Markets: RGGI edges up on low liquidity, as CCAs sink before Q1 auction results

RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices inched up on the secondary market this week on thin volume, as California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values dipped slightly as traders expected Wednesday's Q1 auction to settle at this year's WCI floor price.