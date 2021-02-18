US banking and finance groups call for price on carbon

Published 22:30 on February 18, 2021

A group of 11 trade associations representing banks, asset managers, and investment and pension funds endorsed a CO2 price on Thursday as a strategy to transitioning the US to a low-carbon economy, with growing support for such a policy from the business and financial community.