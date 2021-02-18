Bankrupt US biofuel credit trader says it may reorganise
Published 22:54 on February 18, 2021 / Last updated at 22:54 on February 18, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
A Houston-based biofuel credit (RIN) trader may reorganise and resume trading operations after a number of lawsuits led it to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month, according to a court filing published Wednesday.
