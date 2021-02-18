Americas > Bankrupt US biofuel credit trader says it may reorganise

Bankrupt US biofuel credit trader says it may reorganise

Published 22:54 on February 18, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:54 on February 18, 2021  /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

A Houston-based biofuel credit (RIN) trader may reorganise and resume trading operations after a number of lawsuits led it to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month, according to a court filing published Wednesday.

A Houston-based biofuel credit (RIN) trader may reorganise and resume trading operations after a number of lawsuits led it to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month, according to a court filing published Wednesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software