RGGI adds five new general accounts, with three connected to compliance
Published 23:06 on February 4, 2021 / Last updated at 23:06 on February 4, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
Five entities have opened RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) accounts over the past month as allowance prices skyrocketed to an all-time high in the carbon market before retracing much of those gains, data shows.
