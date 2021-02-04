RGGI adds five new general accounts, with three connected to compliance

Published 23:06 on February 4, 2021 / Last updated at 23:06 on February 4, 2021

Five entities have opened RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) accounts over the past month as allowance prices skyrocketed to an all-time high in the carbon market before retracing much of those gains, data shows.