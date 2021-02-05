Pennsylvania Republicans refute legal analysis, claim RGGI regulation is illegal tax
Published 17:39 on February 5, 2021 / Last updated at 17:39 on February 5, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
Pennsylvania Republicans have pushed back against analysis by two state agencies and an independent group that claim the state has the legal authority to implement a RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade regulation without the legislature’s approval.
