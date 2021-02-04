RFS Market: RINs retreat from eight-year high as import window shuts

Published 23:00 on February 4, 2021 / Last updated at 23:00 on February 4, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

US biofuel credit prices (RINs) retraced this week from highs not seen since 2013 as a gasoline import arbitrage closed and soybean oil prices held firm.