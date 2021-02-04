RFS Market: RINs retreat from eight-year high as import window shuts
Published 23:00 on February 4, 2021 / Last updated at 23:00 on February 4, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
US biofuel credit prices (RINs) retraced this week from highs not seen since 2013 as a gasoline import arbitrage closed and soybean oil prices held firm.
US biofuel credit prices (RINs) retraced this week from highs not seen since 2013 as a gasoline import arbitrage closed and soybean oil prices held firm.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.