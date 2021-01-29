Asia Pacific > Australia Market Roundup: ACCU issuance drops, while climate bill garners business support

Australia Market Roundup: ACCU issuance drops, while climate bill garners business support

Published 12:39 on January 29, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:39 on January 29, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Offset issuances in Australia fell back to a more pedestrian level this week after a busy period to end last year, while independent MP Zali Steggall’s climate bill is winning the backing of major business groups in an ongoing parliamentary hearing.

Offset issuances in Australia fell back to a more pedestrian level this week after a busy period to end last year, while independent MP Zali Steggall’s climate bill is winning the backing of major business groups in an ongoing parliamentary hearing.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software