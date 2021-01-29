Australia Market Roundup: ACCU issuance drops, while climate bill garners business support
Published 12:39 on January 29, 2021 / Last updated at 12:39 on January 29, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Offset issuances in Australia fell back to a more pedestrian level this week after a busy period to end last year, while independent MP Zali Steggall’s climate bill is winning the backing of major business groups in an ongoing parliamentary hearing.
