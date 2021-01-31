New Zealand to revise NDC after commission calls for much bigger emissions cuts
Published 03:31 on January 31, 2021 / Last updated at 03:31 on January 31, 2021 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday said New Zealand would revise its Paris target after advice from the independent Climate Change Commission said the country needs to do much more to help meet the 1.5C target, a move that could bump its carbon credit needs over the next decade to 64-104 million.
