South Korea to tighten ETS benchmarks in net zero race
Published 09:21 on January 29, 2021 / Last updated at 09:21 on January 29, 2021 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
South Korea plans to adjust the benchmark settings and CO2 allowance auctioning rate in its emissions trading scheme as part of efforts to drive technology innovation to help bring the nation’s carbon output down to net zero by 2050, the environment ministry said Friday.
