Energy company asks court to freeze commodity trader’s RIN activity, fearing bankruptcy

Published 18:12 on January 13, 2021 / Last updated at 18:12 on January 13, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

An obligated party under the US Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) has requested a Texas court grant a temporary restraining order against a commodity firm, fearing that the company could become insolvent due to the millions of dollars in unfilled biofuel credit (RIN) contracts it is alleged to owe.