California power sector emissions drop in November to fall beneath 2019 levels

Published 15:13 on January 13, 2021 / Last updated at 22:29 on January 13, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California electricity sector emissions declined in November to recede below 2019 levels, while also breaking a three-month trend of year-on-year GHG increases amid hotter weather across the Golden State, according to California Independent System Operator (CAISO) data.