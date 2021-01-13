California offset issuances slump in year’s first disbursement

Published 22:25 on January 13, 2021 / Last updated at 22:25 on January 13, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California issued fewer than 200,000 offsets in its first issuance of 2021, with a majority of the new credits coming from an existing forestry project, according to data published by regulator ARB on Wednesday.