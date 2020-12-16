S&P Global Platts to launch CORSIA offset price assessment

Published 19:01 on December 16, 2020 / Last updated at 19:07 on December 16, 2020

Commodity price reporting agency S&P Global Platts on Wednesday announced it will begin assessing prices for carbon credits approved for use in ICAO’s global aviation offset system CORSIA, as interest in the voluntary market grows.