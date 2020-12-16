S&P Global Platts to launch CORSIA offset price assessment
Published 19:01 on December 16, 2020 / Last updated at 19:07 on December 16, 2020 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Commodity price reporting agency S&P Global Platts on Wednesday announced it will begin assessing prices for carbon credits approved for use in ICAO’s global aviation offset system CORSIA, as interest in the voluntary market grows.
Commodity price reporting agency S&P Global Platts on Wednesday announced it will begin assessing prices for carbon credits approved for use in ICAO’s global aviation offset system CORSIA, as interest in the voluntary market grows.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.