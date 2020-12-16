RFS Market: RIN prices approach year high as market awaits 2021 quotas

Published 21:00 on December 16, 2020 / Last updated at 21:00 on December 16, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) values edged toward a new 2020 high on Wednesday as the EPA prepares to publish next year’s long-delayed Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) quotas by the end of the month.