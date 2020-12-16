EMEA > EU Market: EUAs pull back after hitting fresh record of €32.50, as more investors enter market

EU Market: EUAs pull back after hitting fresh record of €32.50, as more investors enter market

Published 18:31 on December 16, 2020  /  Last updated at 18:45 on December 16, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs extended their record high for a fourth straight day on Wednesday amid buoyant financial markets, bullish technicals, and data showing record investor interest, before profit-taking pulled prices back.

EUAs extended their record high for a fourth straight day on Wednesday amid buoyant financial markets, bullish technicals, and data showing record investor interest, before profit-taking pulled prices back.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software