Japan’s GHG emissions continue to fall, putting Paris pledge in easy reach
Published 10:12 on December 8, 2020 / Last updated at 10:12 on December 8, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Japan / No Comments
Japan’s greenhouse gas emissions fell 2.7% year-on-year in FY2019, preliminary government data showed Tuesday, keeping the country on track to easily meeting its Paris pledge from five years ago.
Japan’s greenhouse gas emissions fell 2.7% year-on-year in FY2019, preliminary government data showed Tuesday, keeping the country on track to easily meeting its Paris pledge from five years ago.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.