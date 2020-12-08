Asia Pacific > Japan’s GHG emissions continue to fall, putting Paris pledge in easy reach

Japan’s GHG emissions continue to fall, putting Paris pledge in easy reach

Published 10:12 on December 8, 2020

Japan’s greenhouse gas emissions fell 2.7% year-on-year in FY2019, preliminary government data showed Tuesday, keeping the country on track to easily meeting its Paris pledge from five years ago.

