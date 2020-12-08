NZ Market: Record NZU run continues unabated as sellers step back

Published 10:21 on December 8, 2020 / Last updated at 10:21 on December 8, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand carbon allowances on Tuesday notched a fifth straight day of record high prices, with spot NZUs firming almost 5% over the period as willing sellers remain elusive.