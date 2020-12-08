China > Moderate, but rising price expectations for China’s national ETS -survey

Moderate, but rising price expectations for China’s national ETS -survey

Published 09:54 on December 8, 2020  /  Last updated at 09:54 on December 8, 2020  /  China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets  /  No Comments

Chinese market participants believe prices in the national emissions trading scheme will start off slightly higher than the level they estimated last year, though overall price expectations remain modest, a survey showed Tuesday.

