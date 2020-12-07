Two utilities hold deficit in Massachusetts emissions programme, data shows

Published 21:12 on December 7, 2020 / Last updated at 21:12 on December 7, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

Two Massachusetts generators are holding short positions in the state’s Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) programme, with recent prices averaging $7.00 in the thinly-traded market, according to a market oversight report.