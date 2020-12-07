Americas > Two utilities hold deficit in Massachusetts emissions programme, data shows

Two utilities hold deficit in Massachusetts emissions programme, data shows

Published 21:12 on December 7, 2020  /  Last updated at 21:12 on December 7, 2020  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

Two Massachusetts generators are holding short positions in the state’s Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) programme, with recent prices averaging $7.00 in the thinly-traded market, according to a market oversight report.

Two Massachusetts generators are holding short positions in the state’s Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) programme, with recent prices averaging $7.00 in the thinly-traded market, according to a market oversight report.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software