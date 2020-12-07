Dominion Energy estimates RGGI allowance prices surge in late post-2020 period

Published 16:43 on December 7, 2020 / Last updated at 16:51 on December 7, 2020

Dominion Energy anticipates its Virginia-based emissions will declined by more than 10% over the post-2020 period as it joins the RGGI cap-and-trade scheme, and that allowance prices will near $10 by 2030, according to a public filing.