Americas > Dominion Energy estimates RGGI allowance prices surge in late post-2020 period

Dominion Energy estimates RGGI allowance prices surge in late post-2020 period

Published 16:43 on December 7, 2020  /  Last updated at 16:51 on December 7, 2020  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

Dominion Energy anticipates its Virginia-based emissions will declined by more than 10% over the post-2020 period as it joins the RGGI cap-and-trade scheme, and that allowance prices will near $10 by 2030, according to a public filing.

Dominion Energy anticipates its Virginia-based emissions will declined by more than 10% over the post-2020 period as it joins the RGGI cap-and-trade scheme, and that allowance prices will near $10 by 2030, according to a public filing.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software