Africa > Researchers urge removal of older offsets, legacy projects to save global voluntary carbon market

Researchers urge removal of older offsets, legacy projects to save global voluntary carbon market

Published 20:56 on December 8, 2020  /  Last updated at 00:46 on December 9, 2020  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Call it the ‘first-mover disadvantage’. Researchers are urging for carbon credits generated from historical emissions reductions, as well as the older projects that created them, to all be purged in a bid to save the global voluntary offset market.

Call it the ‘first-mover disadvantage’. Researchers are urging for carbon credits generated from historical emissions reductions, as well as the older projects that created them, to all be purged in a bid to save the global voluntary offset market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software