Trio of investment bank research reports predict much higher EU carbon prices in coming years
Published 19:47 on October 13, 2020 / Last updated at 00:10 on October 14, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon allowance prices are forecast to rise significantly over the next few years, according to a trio of investment bank research reports released this week, adding to the growing chorus of bullish outlooks for the commodity.
EU carbon allowance prices are forecast to rise significantly over the next few years, according to a trio of investment bank research reports released this week, adding to the growing chorus of bullish outlooks for the commodity.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.