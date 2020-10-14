Switzerland clinches framework deal with Peru to buy carbon offsets under Paris Agreement

Published 13:01 on October 14, 2020 / Last updated at 13:25 on October 14, 2020

Switzerland has clinched a bilateral agreement with Peru to purchase carbon offsets under the Paris Agreement’s Article 6, the parties announced on Wednesday.