UK judge grants right to appeal in long-running EU ETS tax fraud case

Published 22:31 on October 5, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:31 on October 5, 2020  /  Bavardage, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

A British judge has granted the right to appeal in a £45 million tax fraud case linked to the EU carbon market, meaning the long-running civil suit may still be a ways from seeing finality.

