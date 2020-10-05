BRIEFING: MEPs brace for knife-edge vote on EU 2030 climate target
Published 21:28 on October 5, 2020 / Last updated at 21:49 on October 5, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU lawmakers face a tightly-contested vote on the bloc’s 2030 emissions cut target this week, with more progressive forces willing to back a 55% goal but rejecting any inclusion of natural sinks and foreign carbon credits.
