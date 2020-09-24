Oregon Clean Fuels Program registers 45k credit surplus in Q1

Published 22:48 on September 24, 2020 / Last updated at 22:48 on September 24, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

The Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) posted a 45,000-tonne credit surplus during the first quarter of the year even as the policy’s carbon intensity benchmarks tightened, according to state data published Wednesday.