Americas > California ETS requires re-examination after auction hiccups, legislator says

California ETS requires re-examination after auction hiccups, legislator says

Published 22:41 on September 24, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:41 on September 24, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California should revisit its cap-and-trade programme in the wake of consecutive undersubscribed quarterly auctions and the need to increase climate ambition across the Golden State, a state legislator and board member of regulator ARB said Thursday.

California should revisit its cap-and-trade programme in the wake of consecutive undersubscribed quarterly auctions and the need to increase climate ambition across the Golden State, a state legislator and board member of regulator ARB said Thursday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software