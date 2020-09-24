California ETS requires re-examination after auction hiccups, legislator says

Published 22:41 on September 24, 2020 / Last updated at 22:41 on September 24, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California should revisit its cap-and-trade programme in the wake of consecutive undersubscribed quarterly auctions and the need to increase climate ambition across the Golden State, a state legislator and board member of regulator ARB said Thursday.