Provinces cite cap-and-trade, COVID-19 response as arguments against Canadian CO2 pricing regime

Published 00:45 on September 24, 2020 / Last updated at 00:45 on September 24, 2020 / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes / No Comments

Supreme Court oral arguments against the Canadian government’s ‘backstop’ carbon pricing system entered the second and final day on Wednesday, as Quebec contended the federal system threatens its ability to implement its WCI-linked ETS, while New Brunswick offered Ottawa’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as a better model of cooperative federalism.