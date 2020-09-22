China > China commits to peaking GHG emissions before 2030, carbon neutrality before 2060

China will strengthen its climate policies, strive to peak its emissions before 2030, and become carbon neutral before 2060, President Xi Jinping told the UN General Assembly Tuesday in a surprise move that signals a significant step-up in climate ambition for the world's biggest emitter.

