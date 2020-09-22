China commits to peaking GHG emissions before 2030, carbon neutrality before 2060
Published 16:54 on September 22, 2020 / Last updated at 20:56 on September 22, 2020 / China, China's National ETS, Climate Talks, International / No Comments
China will strengthen its climate policies, strive to peak its emissions before 2030, and become carbon neutral before 2060, President Xi Jinping told the UN General Assembly Tuesday in a surprise move that signals a significant step-up in climate ambition for the world's biggest emitter.
