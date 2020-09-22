Brussels plans emissions-cutting revamp of EU air traffic rules
Published 14:31 on September 22, 2020 / Last updated at 14:41 on September 22, 2020 / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International / No Comments
The European Commission proposed an upgrade to its air traffic management framework on Tuesday, aiming to overcome many failed attempts and to cut the sector's emissions by 10%.
The European Commission proposed an upgrade to its air traffic management framework on Tuesday, aiming to overcome many failed attempts and to cut the sector’s emissions by 10%.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.