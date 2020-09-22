EU Market: EUAs rebound violently after hitting one-month low
Published 14:16 on September 22, 2020 / Last updated at 20:47 on September 22, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon prices fell to a one-month low on Tuesday, defying a stronger auction and reversals in wider markets, before sharply rebounding to surge by more than €2 from the day's low on what traders said was a mix of compliance buying and speculative short-covering.
