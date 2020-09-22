EMEA > EU Market: EUAs rebound violently after hitting one-month low

EU Market: EUAs rebound violently after hitting one-month low

Published 14:16 on September 22, 2020  /  Last updated at 20:47 on September 22, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU carbon prices fell to a one-month low on Tuesday, defying a stronger auction and reversals in wider markets, before sharply rebounding to surge by more than €2 from the day's low on what traders said was a mix of compliance buying and speculative short-covering.

EU carbon prices fell to a one-month low on Tuesday, defying a stronger auction and reversals in wider markets, before sharply rebounding to surge by more than €2 from the day’s low on what traders said was a mix of compliance buying and speculative short-covering.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software