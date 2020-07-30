NZ Market: NZUs leap to new record high as demand persists

Published 09:12 on July 30, 2020 / Last updated at 09:12 on July 30, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

NZUs have gained almost a dollar over the past two days to climb past NZ$34.00 ($22.53) for the first time amid steady demand and limited supply as sellers eye even higher levels.