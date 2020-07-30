NZ Market: NZUs leap to new record high as demand persists

NZUs have gained almost a dollar over the past two days to climb past NZ$34.00 ($22.53) for the first time amid steady demand and limited supply as sellers eye even higher levels.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.