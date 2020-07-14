Australian offset prices could drop by a third without new policies, analysts say

Published 09:14 on July 14, 2020

The price for Australian carbon credits is likely to edge up the next couple of years but is set to slump to an all-time low by the end of the decade unless the government tightens its climate policies, analysts said Tuesday.