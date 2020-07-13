SK Market: KAUs fall to 2.5-year low as support evaporates

South Korean carbon permits on Monday fell by 9.9% for the third consecutive session, hitting their lowest levels since Jan. 2018 as all support for the KAU-19 contract has vanished.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.