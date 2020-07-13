SK Market: KAUs fall to 2.5-year low as support evaporates

Published 14:28 on July 13, 2020 / Last updated at 14:28 on July 13, 2020

South Korean carbon permits on Monday fell by 9.9% for the third consecutive session, hitting their lowest levels since Jan. 2018 as all support for the KAU-19 contract has vanished.