IMO policy should establish higher GHG reduction threshold for biofuels than CORSIA -report

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) should model its plan to decarbonise the global shipping sector on the CORSIA programme for aviation, but it should go further than its fellow UN body ICAO in setting a more ambitious carbon reduction target for sustainable fuels, according to a report published this week.