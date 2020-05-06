UK should consider wider carbon pricing while oil price is low, say advisors

The UK should consider expanding carbon pricing among its post-pandemic recovery measures, the government’s climate advisors said on Wednesday, adding that current low oil prices provide an opportunity to raise carbon taxes.