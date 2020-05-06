Governments must resist efforts to weaken carbon pricing, says business coalition

Published 12:19 on May 6, 2020 / Last updated at 12:19 on May 6, 2020 / Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Carbon pricing and the legislation governing it are “essential policy tools” to tackle climate change and governments must stand firm against voices demanding their weakening, a coalition of 40 businesses, financial institutions, and non-profits wrote in a report published on Tuesday.