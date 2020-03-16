Airlines’ CORSIA offset requirements could skew lower with flexibility provision -analysis

A flexibility mechanism built into the global aviation offset programme CORSIA could dampen carbon credit obligations during the scheme’s pilot phase to address coronavirus-related impacts on the emission baseline, eliminating the need for any changes to the underlying ICAO resolution, according to a green group's analysis.