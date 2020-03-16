Africa > Airlines’ CORSIA offset requirements could skew lower with flexibility provision -analysis

Published 21:17 on March 16, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:07 on March 16, 2020  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, China's Offset Market, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A flexibility mechanism built into the global aviation offset programme CORSIA could dampen carbon credit obligations during the scheme’s pilot phase to address coronavirus-related impacts on the emission baseline, eliminating the need for any changes to the underlying ICAO resolution, according to a green group's analysis.

