Oregon governor has authority to roll out cap-and-trade scheme, state DOJ finds

Published 21:40 on March 16, 2020 / Last updated at 21:40 on March 16, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Oregon can implement an ETS on direct and indirect sources of emissions using existing legislative authority, the state’s Department of Justice (DOJ) concluded, though its legal analysis did not address whether state-run auctions could occur.