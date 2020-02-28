Washington’s Puget Sound to further evaluate comments on regional LCFS

Published 21:24 on February 28, 2020 / Last updated at 21:24 on February 28, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

Washington’s Puget Sound Clean Air Agency (PSCAA) delayed decisions on advancing a low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) for the greater Seattle area on Thursday, as a statewide clean fuel standard bill is primed for a critical hearing next week.