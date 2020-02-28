Judge keeps WCI, California agency heads in Trump administration ETS lawsuit

Published 21:16 on February 28, 2020

A federal judge this week denied California’s request to drop WCI, Inc. and the leaders of two state agencies from the US Department of Justice’s (DOJ) legal challenge of the state’s cap-and-trade linkage with Quebec, though he did remove two non-voting board members of the non-profit market administrator from the case.