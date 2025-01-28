Carbon Taxes > EU centre-right divide deepens amid “violent” talks on ETS2 and CBAM

EU centre-right divide deepens amid “violent” talks on ETS2 and CBAM

Published 17:23 on January 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:23 on January 28, 2025  / and /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

The ruling centre-right European People's Party (EPP) is facing intense internal divisions over the future of the EU's Emissions Trading System for road and heating fuels (ETS2) and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), and has so far failed to reach consensus on what the bloc's 2040 emissions reduction target should be.
The ruling centre-right European People's Party (EPP) is facing intense internal divisions over the future of the EU's Emissions Trading System for road and heating fuels (ETS2) and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), and has so far failed to reach consensus on what the bloc's 2040 emissions reduction target should be.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.