EMEA > UK launches mechanism to fund ‘super batteries’

UK launches mechanism to fund ‘super batteries’

Published 01:35 on April 8, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:35 on April 8, 2025  / /  EMEA

UK energy regulator Ofgem has launched a ‘cap and floor’ scheme to attract investment into long duration energy storage (LDES) facilities to support the expansion of renewable energy, with the first window for applications now open.
UK energy regulator Ofgem has launched a ‘cap and floor’ scheme to attract investment into long duration energy storage (LDES) facilities to support the expansion of renewable energy, with the first window for applications now open.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.