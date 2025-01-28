Germany set to transpose EU ETS reform this week

Published 17:23 on January 28, 2025 / Last updated at 17:23 on January 28, 2025 / Sonja van Renssen / EMEA, EU ETS

There will not be a fixed price in Germany’s national emissions trading system (ETS) next year and it will not unilaterally opt in waste incinerators to the EU ETS, according to a last-minute cross-party compromise seen by Carbon Pulse that is set to be approved by the Bundestag on Friday.