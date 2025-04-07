Americas > US EPA grants CO2 sequestration permits to Texas DAC facility

US EPA grants CO2 sequestration permits to Texas DAC facility

Published 22:46 on April 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 22:46 on April 7, 2025  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

The US EPA announced Monday that it has issued permits for three carbon injection wells related to a Texas project that is slated to become one of the largest direct air capture (DAC) facilities in the world.
