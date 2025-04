Planet hit 40% renewable electricity last year -report

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

Over 40% of the electricity supplied across the world last year came from renewable or clean sources, the first time that threshold has been breached, with solar hitting a six-year high in terms of new installations, a think tank said Tuesday.