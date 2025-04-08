Americas > Planet hit 40% renewable electricity last year -report

Planet hit 40% renewable electricity last year -report

Published 00:01 on April 8, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:52 on April 7, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA

Over 40% of the electricity supplied across the world last year came from renewable or clean sources, the first time that threshold has been breached, with solar hitting a six-year high in terms of new installations, a think tank said Tuesday.
