Planet hit 40% renewable electricity last year -report

Published 00:01 on April 8, 2025 / Last updated at 10:52 on April 7, 2025 / Helen Clark / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA

Over 40% of the electricity supplied across the world last year came from renewable or clean sources, the first time that threshold has been breached, with solar hitting a six-year high in terms of new installations, a think tank said Tuesday.